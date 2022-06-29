Jewellery row with FIA could see Lewis Hamilton miss Silverstone Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jewellery row with FIA could see Lewis Hamilton miss Silverstone Grand Prix

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 5:22 pm
Lewis Hamilton is due to race for Mercedes at this weekend’s British Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lewis Hamilton is set for another collision course with Formula One’s governing body over the jewellery row which could threaten his participation at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

A record 142,000 fans are expected at Silverstone for one of the highlights of Britain’s sporting summer – the majority of whom will be there to support seven-time world champion Hamilton.

But Hamilton, 37, is facing the astonishing prospect of being expelled from his home race – with the FIA’s deadline to remove his nose stud expiring on Thursday.

Hamilton was afforded a two-race medical exemption at the Miami Grand Prix on May 8 – to the seventh round of the campaign in Monaco on May 29 – to remove the item of jewellery which he says is not easy to take out. A second extension was then agreed.

But if Hamilton keeps his nose stud in place for first practice at Silverstone on Friday, and further concessions are not granted by the FIA, Hamilton is likely to be summoned to the stewards.

While a number of options are available to the stewards – including a reprimand or fine – the worst-case scenario for Hamilton is a suspension for breaking the rules.

Such a breach would mean he is ineligible to take part in qualifying on Saturday for his home race.

The ban on drivers wearing jewellery in the cockpit has been in place for a number of years.

But FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem, who succeeded Jean Todt last December, and race director Niels Wittich, a replacement for the sacked Michael Masi, have been keen to enforce the rule on safety grounds. And there is a growing feeling within the governing body that additional exemptions should not be granted.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this month, Hamilton said: “Honestly, I feel like there’s just way too much time and energy being given to this.

“The rule came in in 2005. I think we’ve all worn jewellery throughout our careers in Formula One. It’s not been a problem in the past and there’s no reason for it to necessarily be a problem now.

“It definitely is positive that we’re working with the FIA and I think they’re accommodating a little bit at the moment. But we shouldn’t have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend. We’ve definitely got bigger fish to fry.”

Hamilton, who is 98 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen, was due to address the media in the FIA’s pre-race press conference at Silverstone on Thursday afternoon.

