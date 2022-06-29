Harriet Dart not getting ahead of herself after reaching Wimbledon second round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harriet Dart not getting ahead of herself after reaching Wimbledon second round

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 6:50 pm
Harriet Dart became the 10th British player to make it through to the second round (John Walton/PA)
Harriet Dart is not allowing herself to think about what a good run at Wimbledon could do for her career.

The 25-year-old became the 10th British player to make it through to the second round – the most since 1984 – as she beat Spaniard Rebeka Masarova 6-1 6-4 on Court 12.

Doing well at Wimbledon as a Briton can have major benefits in raising profiles and attracting possible sponsorships, but Dart is not considering that element.

“If I’m honest, it’s not something I’ve thought about,” she said. “For me, it’s just about going out there, doing the best I can.

“If I can keep winning matches, that’s great. Just being able to put a good level with each match is really important to me, just being able to consistently produce week to week a good level. I feel like the last few weeks I’ve really showed that.

“It’s just about doing more and more of that more often.”

It is no surprise Dart did well as she is enjoying an excellent grass-court season and has posted a career-high ranking of 94.

Dart was in sparkling form as she made the second round for the second time
“I think this year has been a real stepping stone for me in terms of, one, results and, two, backing up those results,” said Dart, who plays eighth seed Jessica Pegula next.

“The last few weeks, it’s been really good to see that I can play good level week in, week out, and push myself deep. I know physically I’m in really good nick.

“Last week I had to play three matches in one day, and I still felt pretty good. To be able to come here feeling pretty fresh and ready to go is definitely a bonus.”

