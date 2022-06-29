England frustrated by the weather on third day of South Africa Test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England’s hopes of securing victory in their one-off LV= Insurance Test with South Africa were dented by the weather as play was delayed for almost three hours on day three at Taunton.

Issy Wong struck twice late in the day to breathe life into their victory push as South Africa ended on 55 for three, still 78 runs behind, but Heather Knight’s side were left frustrated by the rain.

An early lunch had been called before the players briefly returned to the field, only for rain to set in again.

A dramatic end to day three! South Africa finish 55/3 after @Wongi95 takes two late wickets. Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/j2vpS7vjxD 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/NY6f39kBz9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 29, 2022

England were rewarded for their patience just before stumps, when Lara Goodall and Laura Wolvaardt fell in quick succession to shift the momentum their way.

Kate Cross claimed England’s first wicket of the innings before lunch when Andrie Steyn was caught by Nat Sciver at gully with the score nine for one.

A delayed pitch inspection took place at 6.15pm and England eventually came back onto the field having left almost three hours earlier, but it was South Africa who looked the most comfortable after the restart.

But with just six overs remaining Wong struck to remove Goodall for 26 and had Wolvaardt caught for 16 by Sciver.

Natalie Sciver was 169 not out (Nigel French/PA)

Earlier in the day, Sciver had moved past another batting milestone. Having resumed on 119 overnight, she quickly brought up her 150 from 249 deliveries to become the ninth Englishwoman to bring up that milestone.

Cross was run out for one in a short-lived innings that lasted just two balls, which prompted Knight to declare with England 133 runs ahead and the score 417 for eight.

Sciver finished unbeaten on 169 at the declaration, having scored 21 fours and faced 263 deliveries.