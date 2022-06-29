England frustrated by the weather on third day of South Africa Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England frustrated by the weather on third day of South Africa Test

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 8:06 pm
England were left frustrated by the weather (Nigel French/PA)
England were left frustrated by the weather (Nigel French/PA)

England’s hopes of securing victory in their one-off LV= Insurance Test with South Africa were dented by the weather as play was delayed for almost three hours on day three at Taunton.

Issy Wong struck twice late in the day to breathe life into their victory push as South Africa ended on 55 for three, still 78 runs behind, but Heather Knight’s side were left frustrated by the rain.

An early lunch had been called before the players briefly returned to the field, only for rain to set in again.

England were rewarded for their patience just before stumps, when Lara Goodall and Laura Wolvaardt fell in quick succession to shift the momentum their way.

Kate Cross claimed England’s first wicket of the innings before lunch when Andrie Steyn was caught by Nat Sciver at gully with the score nine for one.

A delayed pitch inspection took place at 6.15pm and England eventually came back onto the field having left almost three hours earlier, but it was South Africa who looked the most comfortable after the restart.

But with just six overs remaining Wong struck to remove Goodall for 26 and had Wolvaardt caught for 16 by Sciver.

England v South Africa – Women’s Test Cricket – Day Three – The Cooper Associates County Ground
Natalie Sciver was 169 not out (Nigel French/PA)

Earlier in the day, Sciver had moved past another batting milestone. Having resumed on 119 overnight, she quickly brought up her 150 from 249 deliveries to become the ninth Englishwoman to bring up that milestone.

Cross was run out for one in a short-lived innings that lasted just two balls, which prompted Knight to declare with England 133 runs ahead and the score 417 for eight.

Sciver finished unbeaten on 169 at the declaration, having scored 21 fours and faced 263 deliveries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal