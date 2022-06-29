Cameron Norrie ready for heightened pressure of deep Wimbledon run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cameron Norrie ready for heightened pressure of deep Wimbledon run

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 8:52 pm
Cameron Norrie celebrates after his victory over Jaume Munar (Adam Davy/PA)
Cameron Norrie celebrates after his victory over Jaume Munar (Adam Davy/PA)

Cameron Norrie is ready to embrace the pressure of trying to make the second week at a grand slam after he survived a scare to keep the British train on track at Wimbledon.

The world number 11 needed five sets to get the better of Spaniard Jaume Munar but looked in trouble after his former doubles partner won the second and third sets.

With Emma Raducanu already on her way to a round two exit on Centre Court, it seemed possible both of the big British hopes may be out of SW19 before the end of day three.

Norrie had other ideas, handing out a bagel to force a decider, which he won after breaking three times to triumph 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2.

It booked the British number one a meeting with Steve Johnson as he attempts to make the fourth round of a major for the first time.

“If I’m the last Brit standing, it is what it is. I’m going to go and treat it like any other match, go out and compete as hard as I can,” the ninth seed said.

“I’ll go out and enjoy that. Another opportunity to embrace the pressure, embrace the challenge of trying to make the second week.

“I’m not really trying to make a name for myself. I want to do it for me and my team, to prove that I can do it at slams, not just at other tournaments. It’s Wimbledon. I think just want to do well here and play my best tennis.

Cameron Norrie had to fight back to reach the third round
Cameron Norrie had to fight back to reach the third round (Adam Davy/PA)

“This is the biggest tournament of the year for me, being at home, in front of all the fans. I just want to do it to enjoy that moment and keep going for the next one.”

Norrie was the first home player through to the last-64 on Monday and nine others would eventually join him – the most Britons to reach round two since 1984 – but he had to show a lot of grit to keep on flying the flag.

The duo have played doubles at this tournament before, most recently last year, and the Spaniard held the upper-hand for a large part of the first two hours.

With Munar two sets to one up, a big shock appeared on but Norrie suddenly shifted through the gears and a mixture of backhand winners and lobs helped him through to round three at the All England Club for only a second time.

Norrie added: “I think he was the better player in the first three sets, so I did well to stick with it. Not often you start a match not playing great, not moving well, then to move through the gears, play some of my best grass-court tennis I’ve played in that fourth set, start of that fifth – I went on a run there.

“That means a lot to me that I can find that on a day I didn’t start great. I think that’s the beauty of best-of-five.”

The 26-year-old also enjoyed being back on Court One after he was put on Court Two on day one.

It meant two delays due to rain before he could wrap up a straight sets victory over Pablo Andujar.

Norrie, who has made the third round in five of his last seven appearances at a major, said: “I woke up this morning, it was absolutely pouring, but I know I’m playing. You have the roof which is an option.

“It’s incredible that Wimbledon has managed to do that on two courts. Obviously in the last match I came off twice. Knowing for sure that I know I’m playing second on and having to prepare, it’s not like it’s raining, I could be on later, I start playing, I could come off because of the rain.

“I was definitely appreciative from the club to put me on Court One today. I definitely made the most of it and enjoyed it out there, especially the atmosphere, it was great.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal