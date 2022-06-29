Wimbledon day four: Home disappointment as Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day four: Home disappointment as Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray exit

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 9:46 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 4:36 am
Andy Murray exited Wimbledon after a late-night loss to John Isner (Steven Paston/PA)
There was Centre Court disappointment on Wednesday as Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray bowed out of Wimbledon at the second round.

Cameron Norrie did progress to the third round and Harriet Dart won her delayed first-round match to give some home joy, while Novak Djokovic looked back to his best breezing past Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how day three unfolded.

Social media post of the day

Picture of the day

Andy Murray reacts to losing a point during his defeat to big-serving American John Isner
Home favourites off Centre

Emma Raducanu was beaten on Centre Court
Expectation was always going to be high for Raducanu, coming back to the scene of her breakthrough last year armed with the US Open, but she could not live up to it this time around.

She was simply unable to cope with the power of Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, who eased to a 6-3 6-3 win, much to the disappointment of the Centre Court crowd.

It did not get much better for the partisan support who then had to witness Murray go out in four sets to John Isner.

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Paying the ultimate penalty

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina lost in the worst possible way
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s Wimbledon ended in typically dramatic fashion as he lost because of a penalty point.

In a tense battle with Jiri Vesely, which was deep into a fifth-set tie-break, the Spaniard lost his cool when his opponent brough up match point.

Davidovich Fokina hit the ball out of the court in frustration and having already been warned, he received a penalty from umpire Carlos Ramos, handing Vesely a 6-3 5-7 6-7 (2) 6-3 7-6 (7) win.

Stat of the day

Ukrainians United

Anhelina Kalinina, left, and Lesia Tsurenko, right, were united in playing for Ukraine
The match between Ukrainian pair Anhelina Kalinina and Lesia Tsurenko was perhaps bigger than just a second-round match on an outside court.

The two players were in agreement before the contest that they would be playing for their country and to highlight the ongoing war with Russia.

They posed for a picture before the match but once it began it was business as usual. And Tsurenko, who was wearing a yellow and blue ribbon, prevailed against her compatriot, with a 3-6 6-4 6-3 win.

