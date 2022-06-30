Wimbledon day four: Six Britons look to lift mood after Murray and Raducanu exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day four: Six Britons look to lift mood after Murray and Raducanu exit

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 4:32 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 8:06 am
Katie Boulter leads the British charge on day five of Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Home fans will be hoping to put Wednesday’s double disappointment of losing Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray behind them with six British players in action.

Katie Boulter is first up on Centre Court against Karolina Pliskova while Jack Draper and Heather Watson will be hoping to extend their runs.

Rafael Nadal continues his quest for the calendar grand slam while fellow French Open champion Iga Swiatek will be a good bet to extend her winning run.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what to expect on day four.

Order of Play

Brit watch

TENNIS Wimbledon
PA Images

Match of the day

Katie Boulter opens up Centre Court against a familiar foe in the shape of Karolina Pliskova. The Briton produced her career-best win by dumping Pliskova out of Eastbourne in the build-up and she will again have to be at her best to get the better of the Czech. Boulter loves the big stage and has been playing well so could be eyeing a shock.

36 and counting for Iga

Iga Swiatek will be hoping to extend her invincibility as she takes on Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove. The Dutchwomen, a lucky loser, should not pose much of an obstacle for the Pole, who has won every match she has played since February.

Weather

