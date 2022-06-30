On This Day in 2013 – Nico Rosberg wins British Grand Prix despite reprimand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2013 – Nico Rosberg wins British Grand Prix despite reprimand

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 6:02 am
Nico Rosberg won the British Grand Prix in 2013 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Nico Rosberg won the British Grand Prix in 2013 (Rui Vieira/PA)

Nico Rosberg was reprimanded by stewards for failing to slow for yellow flags during the British Grand Prix – but he kept his race win on this day in 2013.

Rosberg crossed the line first at Silverstone after capitalising on a mechanical failure on Sebastian Vettel’s Red Bull, yet his triumph looked to be in doubt when the FIA asked him to report to the race stewards.

The Mercedes driver had committed the offence between turns three and five and although the stewards found that he had not made the required reduction in speed, a reprimand was deemed a sufficient punishment.

Motor Racing – 2013 Formula One World Championship – British Grand Prix – Race – Silverstone
Nico Rosberg was able to keep his 2013 British Grand Prix win (Rui Vieira/PA)

In a race overshadowed by Pirelli tyre failures, the final results meant that Mark Webber finished second at Silverstone, followed by Fernando Alonso, while Rosberg’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished fourth.

Rosberg dedicated his win to the Mercedes team, saying afterwards: “It has been a fantastic day. It is very special because it is the home grand prix of the team and the factory is 10 minutes away.

“A lot of people, a lot of my fellow team members and colleagues were in the grandstands and it’s very, very nice that I was able to give them such a great race and such a great result.

“They really deserve it because they’ve worked so well all season.”

The win at Silverstone was Rosberg’s second of the season and he would go on to finish sixth in the final driver standings of 2013, with Hamilton finishing fourth overall.

