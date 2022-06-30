Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund set Jude Bellingham’s price at £103m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund set Jude Bellingham’s price at £103m

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 7:20 am
Jude Bellingham in action for England (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jude Bellingham in action for England (Zac Goodwin/PA)

What the papers say

Borussia Dortmund have finally settled on a minimum fee for Jude Bellingham. The Daily Mail, citing Bild, says the club have determined they will not offload the 19-year-old midfielder for anything less than £103million. The England international is wanted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The paper also says Liverpool have rejected an initial offer from Nottingham Forest for defender Neco Williams. The Anfield club are believed to be holding firm to the £15m price tag they recently placed on the 21-year-old.

Hungary v England – UEFA Nations League – Group A3 – Puskas Arena
Jordan Pickford in action for England (Trenka Attila/PA)

The Guardian reports Everton are eager to open contract talks with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The 28-year-old has two years left on his current deal, but club bosses are keen to tie him down on a new long-term deal.

Arsenal have made a third offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Wembley Stadium
Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet (Mike Egerton/PA)

Clement Lenglet: Tottenham are working to sign the 27-year-old France defender on loan from Barcelona, reports Sky Sports.

Arnaut Danjuma: Todofichajes says West Ham are set to activate the Villarreal winger’s £34m release clause.

