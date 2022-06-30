Ange Postecoglou makes Alexandro Bernabei Celtic’s first Argentinian player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou makes Alexandro Bernabei Celtic’s first Argentinian player

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 10:18 am
Ange Postecoglou has signed a new left-back (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic have signed Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old moves to the Scottish champions from Lanus in his homeland’s top division for a fee reported to be £3.75million.

The Argentina Under-23 cap is relishing the chance to realise his dream of playing in Europe.

“I’m very happy to be here and I feel grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity,” he told Celtic TV.

“I feel proud to be playing in Europe because it was one of my dreams and I’m excited to train with and play with my new team-mates.

“The stadium is just incredible. The people, the club, team-mates, and the coaching staff are all incredible.

“I’m very excited and happy and I can’t wait to be playing in the Champions League. I’ve heard that the people are crazy, so I can’t wait to sense that feeling and emotion in Celtic Park.”

Bernabei will become the first player from Argentina to play for Celtic.

“I spoke to the manager and he said he believed in me and my quality and that I can adapt to the team quickly,” he said of his conversations with boss Ange Postecoglou.

“This is my first time in Scotland and Glasgow and I’ve seen the city on the internet and it looks very beautiful, so I’m excited to be able to get to know it more.

“The objective is to become champion and we want to achieve big things as a club and I would like to achieve all of our objectives this year.”

Bernabei is the second new face to arrive at Celtic Park this summer following the signing of goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, while defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who shone on loan last term, has joined permanently from Tottenham.

