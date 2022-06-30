Tommy Reffell to make Wales bow against South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tommy Reffell to make Wales bow against South Africa

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 11:54 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 12:34 pm
Tommy Reffell will make his Wales debut against South Africa (PA)
Tommy Reffell will make his Wales debut against South Africa (PA)

Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell will make his Wales debut in Saturday’s Test series opener against world champions South Africa.

Bridgend-born Reffell, who helped Tigers win this season’s Gallagher Premiership title at Twickenham, will line up in Pretoria alongside back-row colleagues Dan Lydiate and Taulupe Faletau.

Lydiate and centre George North return to international rugby after more than a year away from the Test match arena because of serious knee injuries.

And Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has opted for Will Rowlands and Adam Beard as the second-row partnership, meaning 150 times-capped Alun Wyn Jones is on the bench.

Jones is joined among the replacements by fellow British and Irish Lions player Josh Navidi, with Tomos Williams providing scrum-half cover for Kieran Hardy.

Hardy is elevated to the starting XV as captain Dan Biggar’s half-back partner, with North joined in midfield by Saracens’ Nick Tompkins.

But there is no place in Wales’ matchday 23 for wing Alex Cuthbert, who impressed during this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Lions Louis Rees-Zammit and Josh Adams are the starting wings, while props Gareth Thomas and Dillon Lewis also feature.

On 23-year-old Reffell’s selection, Pivac said: “Tommy is a player we have been watching for some time now.

“He has been in very good form with Leicester Tigers, and he is match-fit, which is important with our squad not having played a lot of rugby recently.

“We think it is the right time for him, and what a great debut to have at Loftus Versfeld.

George North
George North is back in the Wales team after recovering from injury (Adam Davy/PA)

“Dan Lydiate and George North return, and we are very pleased they are back after long lay-offs.

“They have worked very hard and were playing well at the time of their injuries, so it was disappointing for them to be out for so long.

“But to have them back, and the experience they bring, it is great for the group.”

Wales have never beaten the Springboks in South Africa, losing all 10 previous encounters, and they tackle a three-Test series on the back of a shock home defeat against Italy.

Pivac added: “They’ve got a very big side and a six-two split on the bench.

“We don’t expect much change from the way they played against us previously, and it has been very effective for them. We are expecting a very tough game.”

Loftus Versfeld is a 50,000 sell-out on Saturday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be the first time South Africa have played in front of full home crowds since they won the World Cup in November 2019.

“This is our first tour away as a group, so it is fantastic for us,” Pivac said.

“The guys have had a good week’s build up, they have really enjoyed each other’s company and just being away in different surroundings.

“It is going to be a great atmosphere on Saturday, a great challenge and one we are looking forward to.”

The Wales players, meanwhile, will wear black armbands on Saturday in honour of former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Phil Bennett, who died earlier this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]