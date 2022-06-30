Mixed doubles snooker event to take place in Milton Keynes in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mixed doubles snooker event to take place in Milton Keynes in September

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 12:24 pm
World men’s champions Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Selby will compete in the inaugural BetVictor World Mixed Doubles (Mike Egerton/PA)
World men's champions Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby will compete in the inaugural BetVictor World Mixed Doubles (Mike Egerton/PA)

World Snooker Tour has announced a new addition to its calendar with the introduction of a mixed doubles event.

The inaugural BetVictor World Mixed Doubles tournament will take place in September.

Snooker hopes to “showcase its inclusivity” in Milton Keynes, where the world’s top four men will each be paired by the top four women in a new event to be televised live by ITV.

WST chairman Steve Dawson said: “This is the first time that a mixed doubles snooker event will be broadcast live on free-to-air television so it’s a very significant moment for our sport.

“We’re delighted to partner with ITV and BetVictor for this fantastic tournament.

“Snooker is a game for everyone, regardless of age, gender and nationality, and we have proved this with the expansion of our tour and of the sport at grassroots level.

“There is no reason why men and women can’t compete together and we are thrilled to have – for the first time – four women on our professional tour in the coming season.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson will each be paired with Reanne Evans, Ng On Yee, Nutcharut Wongharuthai and Rebecca Kenna.

The team draw will take place in advance, with one man drawn to play alongside each woman and four pairs will compete in a round-robin format, followed by the final, over the weekend September 24-25.

Each round-robin match will be four frames, with all frames to be completed and teams will score one point for each frame, the WST said.

The two players in each team will make alternate visits to the table rather than alternate shots and the top two teams from the group phase will go through to the best-of-seven-frames final.

Dawson added: “The BetVictor World Mixed Doubles will be an opportunity for the eight players to compete in pairs, creating a different dynamic to the usual individual formats.

“It will be fascinating to watch both for the live audience and television viewers.”

It will be the first televised mixed doubles snooker event since 1991 when Steve Davis and Allison Fisher teamed up to win the title in Hamburg.

