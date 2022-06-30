England name Sam Billings and James Anderson in XI for Test against India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England name Sam Billings and James Anderson in XI for Test against India

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 12:24 pm
Sam Billings will take on wicketkeeping duties for England against India (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sam Billings will take on wicketkeeping duties for England in the rearranged fifth Test against India while James Anderson replaces Jamie Overton in the XI.

Billings was drafted in at short notice for his second Test appearance against New Zealand last week as a Covid substitute for Ben Foakes, who was also hampered by a stiff back at Headingley.

While Foakes had a light training session on Wednesday, he is not at 100 per cent so England have plumped for Billings to remain behind the stumps for the Test which gets under way on Friday.

Sam Billings, pictured, was drafted in at short notice last week after Ben Foakes tested positive for Covid (Mike Egerton/PA)

England captain Ben Stokes said: “Unfortunately Foakesy hasn’t recovered as well as we’d have liked him to, so Sam is going to stay in the team and keep.

“(Foakes) hasn’t really recovered from last week and doesn’t feel like he could give the best account of himself this week. We took the decision out of his hands and said ‘get yourself better’.”

Anderson, meanwhile, also comes back into the equation at Edgbaston in a series decider postponed from last year, with India leading 2-1, as England’s record wicket-taker ousts Overton in the line-up.

Anderson was absent for the third and final Test against the Black Caps in Leeds because of a sore ankle, with Overton making a stellar impression on his England debut, bowling with pace and vigour.

James Anderson is set to return to England’s XI (Martin Rickett/PA)

His innings of 97 from number eight was particularly impactful, rescuing England from a perilous 55 for six to help swing the momentum back towards the home side, who completed a 3-0 series clean sweep.

Stokes acknowledged it was unfortunate that Overton had to make way but added: “That’s how sport at the top level works sometimes.

“It must be very disappointing for him but he can walk away knowing he did everything he could.”

