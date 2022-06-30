Gareth Ainsworth signs contract extension at Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Ainsworth signs contract extension at Wycombe

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 12:26 pm
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has signed a new one-year extension (Nigel French/PA)
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has signed a new one-year extension (Nigel French/PA)

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has signed a new one-year extension on his current deal which will keep him at the Sky Bet League One club until the summer of 2025.

The 49-year-old will celebrate 10 years with the Chairboys in September and has taken them to their highest point in the Football League with promotion to the Championship in 2020.

Wycombe were relegated a year later but Ainsworth guided them to the League One play-off final last season where they were beaten by Sunderland.

Speaking to the club’s website, Ainsworth said: “The club have supported me through thick and thin, right from the start, and I’ve made my decision to extend my contract here by another year.

“It’s something I wanted to do. The vision here going forward is something I want to buy into and hopefully we can make this club a super success.

“We’re trying to improve the stadium with Championship standard facilities, we want to improve the access, and of course we want to make the football Championship standard.

“There’s forward momentum here, propelling the club to the next level, and I want to be part of that. I’m really happy here.”

