Luke Crosbie will start for Scotland against Argentina

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 12:34 pm
Luke Crosbie (right) will make his first start for Scotland against Argentina (PA)
Edinburgh back-row Luke Crosbie will make his first start for the full Scotland side in Saturday evening’s Test against Argentina in San Salvador de Jujuy.

The 25-year-old, who captained Scotland A in their victory over Chile last weekend, made his only previous senior appearance as a substitute against Tonga last October.

His Edinburgh team-mate Mark Bennett will start his first match for the national team since 2016, when he played against Georgia at Rugby Park.

At full-back, Northampton’s Rory Hutchison will make his first international appearance since 2020 when he came off the bench against Italy.

Grant Gilchrist will lead the side for the first time since 2018 in the absence of regular captain Stuart Hogg, with Ali Price the vice-skipper for a match which kicks off a three-Test series against the Pumas.

Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge are among those named on the bench.

Centre Matt Currie, lock Jamie Hodgson, wing Damien Hoyland, hooker Johnny Matthews and back-row Ben Muncaster have all left the squad to return home after featuring in Scotland A’s victory over Chile last Saturday.

