Wimbledon attendance figures 11 per cent down on 2019

Total attendance at this year’s Wimbledon is down 11 per cent so far compared with 2019, analysis shows.

Some 114,573 people visited the Championships over the first three days of matches, with 36,603 on Monday, 39,450 on Tuesday and 38,520 on Wednesday.

This is more than 14,000 below the equivalent figure of 128,934 in 2019, which was the last time the Championships were open to full crowds.

Wimbledon was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and returned in 2021 but with reduced capacity.

This year’s cumulative total of 114,573 is currently the lowest since 2016, which saw 114,137 attendances over the first three days, according to analysis by the PA news agency of official figures published by All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

Overall attendance at the 2019 Championships was 500,397 spanning 13 days of play, the second highest total in Wimbledon history.

The 2009 Championships holds the record for the highest cumulative attendance, at 511,043.