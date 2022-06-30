David Martindale happy with Livingston squad one month before Premiership opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale happy with Livingston squad one month before Premiership opener

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 1:26 pm
David Martindale is happywith his Livingston squad (Ronnie Esplin/PA)
David Martindale declared himself already happy with his Livingston squad with still a month to go before the start of the cinch Premiership season.

For differing reasons the Livi boss has lost players such as Alan Forrest, Keaghan Jacobs, Craig Sibbald, Gavin Reilly, Jack McMillan, Odin Bailey and Caleb Chukwuemeka from his roster.

Belgian midfielder Scott Bitsindou, former Hearts defender Jamie Brandon, Guinea-Bissau forward Esmael Goncalves and Australian defender Phillip Cancar have been recruited by Martindale, with Congo international Dylan Bahamboula also expected to be confirmed.

The West Lothian club returned to Scotland from their training camp in Murcia, Spain, to continue preparations for their Premier Sports Cup games against Albion Rovers, Inverness, Cove Rangers and Kelty Hearts which precede the league season opener at home to Rangers on July 30, and the Livingston manager is pleased with what he has at his disposal.

He said: “I am really happy where we are as a squad.

“We have got good depth and quality this season.

“Probably looking to bring one, potentially two in but that means moving one or two on.

“It has been a difficult window, quite quiet all over.

“We done a lot of our work before we broke off.

“I had Jamie Brandon, Scott Bitsindou and Phillip Cancar sorted before the season finished and then a week after the season finished I tied up the Esmael deal so I wasn’t a million miles away from where we needed to be.

“Last year I looked at League One and the Championship in Scotland, this year I have been looking at the second tier in most leagues.

“We don’t have the finances to recruit from, for instance, the top tier in Belgium. So looking overseas a wee bit to bring a different type of player into the building.

“But really happy with the boys we have recruited so far.

“At this point in time I could pick two teams and both teams are fairly strong and I wouldn’t be able to say ‘that is my starting XI and this is not’.

“We have a lot of squad depth and within that I have players who can play two or three positions. So I am comfortable.”

