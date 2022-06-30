Deal close for sale of Oldham and Boundary Park to single buyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Deal close for sale of Oldham and Boundary Park to single buyer

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 3:34 pm
Oldham are on the verge of being sold (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Oldham are on the verge of being sold (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Both Oldham and their Boundary Park stadium are set to be sold to a single new owner within the next month, the club have announced.

Current club owner Abdallah Lemsagam and Simon Blitz, whose company Brass Bank Ltd owns the stadium, have agreed to make “significant compromises” to enable the sale of both entities.

An agreement has been reached with a “longstanding successful local business” and it is hoped the purchases can be completed in “less than four weeks”.

A statement from the club, who were relegated from the English Football League last season, read: “Abdallah Lemsagam and Simon Blitz have agreed to make significant compromises to enable the sale of Oldham Athletic Football Club and Boundary Park Stadium to be consolidated under one single ownership.

“Heads of Terms are agreed and funds are in place for the purchase of both Oldham Athletic Football Club and Brass Bank Limited – the owners of Boundary Park Stadium and surrounding land.

“The buyer is not a consortium but a longstanding successful local business. Target completion of the purchase is less than four weeks.”

The statement added that the identity of the buyer would be made public on completion of share purchase agreements and the owners and directors test.

Lemsagam had been involved in a long-running dispute with landlords Brass Bank. The club have also suffered two relegations since the Moroccan businessman purchased the club in 2018.

“This announcement is aimed to reduce speculation and provide long-term certainty which will help (manager) John Sheridan continue to build a competitive squad,” the statement added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]