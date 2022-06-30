Ian Harkes signs new Dundee United deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Harkes signs new Dundee United deal

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 4:38 pm
Ian Harkes has extended his stay with Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Jack Ross has expressed his delight after key midfielder Ian Harkes agreed to sign up for another year at Dundee United.

The 27-year-old moved to Tannadice in January 2019 but his future was in doubt as his previous contract expired this summer.

However, United’s 2021-22 player of the year has now signed a new deal committing himself to the Tayside club for the upcoming season.

“I’m delighted that Ian has chosen to come back,” Ross told United’s website. “It’s a deal the club has worked hard on to get it over the line.

“I’ve seen his qualities from coming up against him and it’s a pleasure to now have the opportunity to work with him.

“I spoke to him a lot on the phone when I first got the job and met him a few days ago to give him a better understanding of how I work and what I am looking to achieve here.

“He had other options but hopefully that gave him greater clarity in the decision-making process.

“The fans will be delighted. They have seen first hand what he is capable of and I’m convinced he will get better and better.

“He has bought into our vision and want to get better as individuals and collectively as a team. I firmly believe we can grow together.”

Harkes has scored nine goals in 131 appearances for Dundee United.

Sporting director Tony Asghar said: “We’re delighted to secure Ian’s services for another year. He has been an integral part of our club since his arrival in 2019 and played a pivotal role in our fourth-placed finish last season.

“His guile, craft and crucial match-deciding goals against the likes of Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee and Partick Thistle played a huge impact on our success on the park.

“Away from the pitch, Ian is a fantastic ambassador for Dundee United and we’re excited to see what comes next.”

