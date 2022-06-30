Liam Broady stuns Diego Schwartzman at Wimbledon to claim best grand slam result

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Broady made the third round of a grand-slam for the first time with a stunning comeback win to beat 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in five sets at Wimbledon.

The duo had met at the same stage at the All England Club last year and the Argentinian proved too strong, which looked to be the case again when he reeled off 11 games in a row to take control of the round two tie.

✅ Best Grand Slam result ✅ Into the third round Wild card @Liambroady seals a stunning five-set victory against Diego Schwartzman#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xgykb1plOA — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2022

Broady dug deep and after he edged a fourth set tie-breaker, the world 132 had the momentum and clinched a career-best result 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 in three hours and 47 minutes.