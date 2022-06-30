Workload of bowlers could be a game-changer, reveals Ben Stokes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Workload of bowlers could be a game-changer, reveals Ben Stokes

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 6:02 pm
Ben Stokes, pictured with fellow bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson (PA)
England captain Ben Stokes admits he deliberately pushed his bowlers to the limit at Headingley last week as he continues his quest to “reshape the way Test cricket is played”.

A whirlwind approach to batting has been the most obvious aspect of England’s brave new world under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, with an average run-rate of 4.54 throughout their 3-0 series win over New Zealand.

But Stokes is eager to keep challenging conventions, including when it comes to the workloads of his bowlers.

Having selected 36-year-old Stuart Broad and 23-year-old rookie Matthew Potts to face India at Edgbaston on Friday – a fourth Test in a little over four weeks – the captain revealed he was eager to see how far he could stretch his seamers.

Stokes took a back seat in Leeds last time out, not bowling at all in the first innings and sending down just four overs in the second. That left Potts to pick up 51 overs in the match, while Broad’s share of 47 was his highest for five years.

“There was actually a method to why I didn’t bowl. I really wanted to push the bowlers as far as I possibly could, to make them realise what they can do,” he said.

“Broady, in particular, wasn’t very happy with me. It’s funny, as bowlers have your green zones, amber zones and red zones based on how much work you’ve done at the end of a Test. Broady said he’s created a new zone called the burgundy zone.

“But that Test match was bigger than the result, as I keep saying. What we did over the last three weeks is reshape how Test cricket is played.

“I honestly believe bowling out the best team in the world with three seamers and a spinner has done everybody the world of good. Doing what they did that whole week was really pushing them to their limits and making them understand what they are capable of doing.”

England Nets Session – Edgbaston Stadium – Thursday June 30th
Ben Stokes is working his bowlers (PA)

This week’s match is an anomaly in an already crammed schedule, a delayed conclusion to last summer’s Test series, which India lead 2-1. The tourists declined to take the field at Old Trafford at the 11th hour due to concerns over Covid-19, but after intensive negotiations a rearrangement was agreed.

England’s XI shows seven changes from the one that played the fourth Test against India, but just two from the one that took the field against the Kiwis last time around.

Ben Foakes, who tested positive for Covid midway through the game at Headingley, misses out after visibly struggling during a fitness check on Thursday. Sam Billings, who acted as an emergency substitute, takes over.

England v New Zealand – Third LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Four – Emerald Headingley Stadium
Sam Billings comes in for Ben Foakes against India (PA)

Meanwhile, 39-year-old record wicket-taker James Anderson is back after a niggling ankle injury and nudges Jamie Overton back into the reserves. Overton scored a crucial 97 on debut, as well as taking two wickets, but was unable to upset the existing pecking order.

“Jamie got his opportunity to show what you can do in a cricket field and he gave the best account possible of himself,” admitted Stokes.

“He’s obviously someone that we see has a bright and long future going forward. It obviously must be very disappointing for him, but he can walk away knowing he’s done everything he possibly could have done last week to really put his name forward to have a look at a good career for England. That’s how sport at the top level can work sometimes.”

The continued presence of Zak Crawley at opener represents a significant show of faith from Stokes and McCullum, with the Kent batter averaging just 26.68 in his 24 Tests to date. He was dismissed for single-figures scores four times in six innings against New Zealand but appears to enjoy unwavering support.

England v New Zealand – Third LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Four – Emerald Headingley Stadium
Zak Crawley keeps his place (PA)

“It almost sounds like a broken record when you keep saying it, but I’m going to say it again: he’s got the backing of myself, Brendon and everybody in the changing room,” said Stokes.

“I’m giving everyone in this team the time to go out and perform and show the world what they’re all about as players.

“When things aren’t going so well for someone you’ve obviously got to do the right thing, if that is pumping his tyres up or whatever it is.”

