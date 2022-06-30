Alexandro Bernabei wasted no time once he was made aware of Celtic interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alexandro Bernabei wasted no time once he was made aware of Celtic interest

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 6:20 pm
Celtic new boy Alexandro Bernabei has revealed the speed of his move (Ronnie Esplin/PA)
Alexandro Bernabei revealed that he wasted no time in upping sticks and flying from Argentina to Scotland to sign for Celtic.

The 21-year-old left-back moved to the Scottish champions from Lanus in his homeland’s top division on a five-year contract for a fee reported to be £3.75million.

Speaking through an interpreter at Parkhead, the Argentina Under-23 cap from Correa confirmed he had not sought any advice as a dream to play in Europe came true.

Bernabei, who will become the first player from his country to play for the Hoops, said: “The first thought I had when I heard about the interest was that I was very hopeful that it would come to fruition.

“I didn’t need to speak to anyone. It wasn’t needed for me. If the transfer was going to happen, I had already made up my mind that I was going to come regardless.

“It was a dream of mine to come and play in Europe. It’s happened that I have come to a big club, a huge club like Celtic. So I didn’t think twice. Family and friends were not an issue for me.”

Ange Postecoglou’s side go straight into the Champions League this season and although Bernabei could come up against fellow countryman and global superstar Lionel Messi if the Hoops are drawn against PSG, the new Celtic defender focused on the competition as a whole.

“The Champions League is a really huge competition,” he said.

“Whether it is PSG or another club, for me, it is just unbelievable. Coming from a small town, Correa in Argentina, it is just a dream come true.

“I think the Champions League is one of the most important competitions in the world and we are going to give it all for Celtic. From what I have seen and heard, there will be about 60,000 people in the stadium.

“I can’t wait to feel that adrenaline and to feel that atmosphere from playing in front of the fans. First of all I would like to be a champion with Celtic and I want to enjoy all the years I have at the club.”

Bernabei thanked Postecoglou for bringing him to Glasgow and told Celtic fans that they will see a player who is “aggressive, who has a lot of personality and who always gives his best for the team and will defend the Celtic jersey”.

He added: “I spoke to the manager, he made me feel very comfortable and I am very grateful to him and the club. The style of play, aggressive and very attacking, is something I like and also I do well in that style. I am going to learn a lot. It is going to make me grow a lot.”

Bernabei is the second new face to arrive at Celtic Park this summer following the signing of goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, while defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has joined permanently from Tottenham after a successful loan spell last season.

