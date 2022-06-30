Rain forces draw between England and South Africa in Taunton Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rain forces draw between England and South Africa in Taunton Test

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 6:24 pm
England and South Africa finished the only Women’s Test match of the series in a draw (Nigel French/PA)
England and South Africa finished the only Women’s Test match of the series in a draw (Nigel French/PA)

England remain without a Women’s Test victory on home soil since 2005 after their match against South Africa at Taunton was halted early due to rain.

Heather Knight’s side had looked to close in on victory on the final day, with South Africa having started at 55 for three in their second innings, still 78 runs behind England’s first-innings total.

However, any hopes of a result were dashed by two substantial rain delays, before the match was eventually called off at 5.35pm with the tourists having reached 181 for five and a lead of 48.

Black clouds over Taunton
Rain forced the Test between England and South Africa to end in a draw (Nigel French/PA)

The sides left the field for the first time at 1.05pm – the third rain stoppage of the match as a whole.

They eventually returned at 3.50pm, but play could only take place for another hour before they were forced back into the changing rooms.

England were unable to make the required inroads after play resumed, and Marizanne Kapp was denied an opportunity to fully follow up her first-innings 150, as she reached 43 not out before play was brought to close.

Tumi Sekhukhune played an expert role as the nightwatcher after being promoted from a first-innings place at number 10 to number four, and she offered very few chances, scoring 33 from 134 deliveries.

The situation could yet again increase the demand for five-day women’s Test cricket, with the last result in all Tests across the world having come in 2015.

South Africa led by seven runs at lunch, having scored 85 in the morning session.

Kate Cross made the first breakthrough of the morning, trapping South Africa captain Sune Luus lbw for just 10 runs trying to flick the ball into the leg side.

Lizelle Lee was dropped behind off Issy Wong, who had starred with two quick wickets at the end of day three. The ball went high to wicketkeeper Amy Jones, but she was unable to hold on to it.

South Africa looked to be building a partnership between Lee and Sekhukhune until the former was caught by a well-timed run and catch over the shoulder from Cross.

Lee made 36 and looked comfortable before her mis-judged attempt to hit over the top from Sophie Ecclestone.

England missed a chance to get Sekhukhune out when she was on 33 – dropped by Ecclestone in the slips off Wong – but it mattered little as the rain forced a draw.

