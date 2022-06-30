Heather Knight renews call for five-day Tests after South Africa draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Heather Knight renews call for five-day Tests after South Africa draw

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 7:30 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 7:32 pm
Heather Knight hopes the International Cricket Council will allow five-day Women’s Test matches (Nigel French/PA)
Heather Knight hopes the International Cricket Council will allow five-day Women’s Test matches (Nigel French/PA)

Heather Knight renewed her call for the introduction of five-day Test matches after England’s only red-ball assignment of the summer was halted early due to rain.

England had to settle for a draw against South Africa at Taunton, having started day four hoping to close in on victory, with the tourists three wickets down in their second innings and still 78 runs behind the home side’s first-innings total.

However, two substantial rain delays forced the game to be called off at 5.35pm, with the Proteas having reached 181 for five and a lead of 48.

Knight has made previous calls for Test matches to be extended to five days, with the last such fixture to end in a victory either way having come back in 2015, and she reiterated that point on Thursday.

“It isn’t up to me whether that is added,” Knight said.

“I can give my opinion and I’ve given that before and that hasn’t changed, and with the rain it’s obviously informed that opinion a little bit.

“Hopefully it happens. We’ve got an Ashes Test match in the summer next year and hopefully the ICC give the option for boards to choose four or five days and hopefully that will be the case.”

England were unable to make the required inroads on the final day but, with less than half a day’s play possible, Knight was left frustrated by the weather.

“Obviously with the Test the weather has slightly intervened,” she added. “I think it’s a frustrating end, it was set up quite nicely for us to be in a place where we can push for victory.

Umpires discuss the conditions at Taunton
Rain thwarted any chance of a result (Nigel French/PA)

“I think we’ve played the game exactly how we talked about, how we wanted the girls to approach it – any chance we got, try and take the game forward, bat and ball, and I think we did it in the right way.

“But ultimately we’ve lost over a day’s play, which is frustrating, and we came here today thinking the weather might play a part but confident that we could push for that victory and just a shame that it has intervened.

“I think now the conversation is going to be about four or five days rather than the amazing cricket stories that came from the Test.”

South Africa were playing their first Test since 2014 and handed out nine debut caps at the start of the first day, including to captain Sune Luus, who wants more experience of the format.

“It was quite fun, very different to white-ball cricket,” said the Proteas skipper.

“Nothing can prepare you for what we faced the last four days. It was an amazing experience and hopefully we can do it soon in the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]