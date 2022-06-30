Jack Laugher claims third medal at World Aquatics Championships in Budapest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Laugher claims third medal at World Aquatics Championships in Budapest

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 9:18 pm
Jack Laugher won his third world medal in Budapest (Petr David Josek/AP)
Jack Laugher claimed his third medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest with silver in the men’s one-metre springboard event.

The 27-year-old, who had already won silver in the men’s 3m synchro and bronze in the 3m springboard, scored 426.95 to finish behind China’s runaway winner Wang Zonyuan.

It marked Laugher’s first world medal in the event and a continued improvement in form which he believes will stand him in good stead for the push towards Paris 2024.

“I’ve overcome quote a lot of stuff, and I think I’m still really nervous when I compete and there are things I need to work on still,” said Laugher.

“But in comparison to where I was last year, I just feel like I’m enjoying my diving again. Now, I feel great and I’m really enjoying it.”

Laugher made a slow start, qualifying for the final in ninth place, but climbed above another Chinese diver, Zheng Jiuyuan, to sit in second place at the halfway stage.

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Jack Laugher has won three world medals in Budapest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Two solid final dives secured his silver behind the brilliant Wang, with Australia’s Li Shixin moving up to take bronze.

“I was never going to catch him (Wang) – the guy is 21 and insane,” admitted Laugher. “But I’m pleased with how well I’ve done, and three medals is great.”

