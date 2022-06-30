Toto Wolff expects Lewis Hamilton to race Silverstone despite jewellery standoff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toto Wolff expects Lewis Hamilton to race Silverstone despite jewellery standoff

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 9:20 pm
Lewis Hamilton wore his nose piercing on Thursday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has allayed fears Lewis Hamilton will be kicked out of this weekend’s British Grand Prix by claiming the FIA’s jewellery clampdown is “going to go away.”

Hamilton’s latest medical exemption to remove his nose stud expired on Thursday, but he appeared for his press conference at Silverstone with the item of jewellery still in place.

With Formula One’s governing body keen to enforce the rule, there was a fear that Hamilton could be summoned by the stewards if he refused to take the piercing – which he says cannot be easily removed – out for first practice on Friday.

Lewis Hamilton addresses the media at Silverstone on Thursday
But speaking to the PA news agency, Wolff said: “We know there is a safety issue with drivers and Lewis understands that.

“The FIA has compromised so far. I expect the dialogue to continue and that there will not be any controversy this weekend. That is going to go away.

“Then we discuss wedding bands, nose piercings and the implications on drivers’ safety.”

Hamilton was afforded a two-race medical exemption at the Miami Grand Prix on May 8 – to the seventh round of the campaign in Monaco on May 29.

A second extension was then agreed, and Wolff’s comments would indicate a third exemption will be granted ahead of Hamilton’s home race.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff does not expect any controversy this weekend
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff does not expect any controversy this weekend (David Davies/PA)

Speaking on Thursday, Hamilton said: “It is kind of crazy with all that is going on in the world, that this is the focus for people.

“I would say it is worrying. We have so much bigger fish to fry. We need to focus on other important areas.

“I will be racing this weekend and working with the FIA. The matter is not massively important so I will work with [FIA president] Mohammed [ben Sulayem] and his team to progress forward.”

