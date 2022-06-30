Wimbledon day four: British trio provide home joy while top seeds both march on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wimbledon day four: British trio provide home joy while top seeds both march on

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 10:38 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 10:40 pm
Liam Broady celebrates his victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Liam Broady celebrates his victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Three British players provided some much-needed cheer on the fourth day at Wimbledon where French Open winners Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek survived mini-scares to progress into the third round.

After Wednesday exits for Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, home hopes Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and Liam Broady did the business in impression fashion to reach the last-32 stage at SW19.

Jack Draper failed to join them, though, despite a valiant effort against 19th seed Alex De Minaur.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the action.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Kirsten Flipkens kisses the grass on Court Two at the end of her second round match with Simona Halep, which marked the end of her professional singles career (Alastair Grant/AP/PA)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Perfect Harmony

Harmony Tan made up with her doubles partner
Harmony Tan made up with her doubles partner (John Walton/PA)

Harmony Tan was the talk of Wimbledon on Tuesday after she dumped out 23-time major winner Serena Williams. Not everyone was pleased though.She was due to play doubles with Tamara Korpatsch a day later but pulled out out hours before the first round tie.

Tan officially withdrew due to a thigh injury, which frustrated Korpatsch who went on social-media to criticise her partner. All had calmed down between the pair a day later on Thursday though when the German congratulated the Frenchwomen after she beat Sara Sorribes Tormo to make round three.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]