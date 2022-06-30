Boost for British hopes as Katie Boulter, Liam Broady and Heather Watson all win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boost for British hopes as Katie Boulter, Liam Broady and Heather Watson all win

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 10:52 pm
Katie Boulter produced a memorable victory on Centre Court (Aaron Chown/PA)
Katie Boulter produced a memorable victory on Centre Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

Katie Boulter starred on another day of strong British performances by defeating last year’s Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

The 25-year-old went into the match full of confidence after a fine run of tournaments on the grass, including victory over Pliskova in Eastbourne last week.

And, after defeats for Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray on Centre Court on Wednesday, Boulter thrilled the home crowd by coming from a set down to win 3-6 7-6 (4) 6-4.

An emotional Katie Boulter after her on-court interview
An emotional Katie Boulter after her on-court interview (Aaron Chown/PA)

Boulter then became emotional during her post-match interview as she dedicated the victory to her grandmother, who died two days ago.

“It’s been a tough few days for sure,” she said. “I’ve tried to kind of get my emotions out and deal with the situation, try and keep my head on the tennis. Her favourite tournament was Wimbledon. That’s why it’s a special one for me. She’d watch every single match that was on the TV.”

Boulter next takes on France’s Harmony Tan, who followed up her victory over Serena Williams by defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo.

TENNIS Wimbledon
(PA Graphics)

Boulter was joined in the last 32 by Heather Watson, who needed just one game to complete a 7-5 6-4 win over Wang Qiang in a match held over from Wednesday night, and a delighted Liam Broady.

Broady faced a rematch against 12th seed Diego Schwartzman, who he lost to in four sets last year, and he turned the tables by coming from two sets to one down to win 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6 (6) 6-1.

Boulter and Broady are two of the players with most cause to rue the ATP and WTA’s decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points in response to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Liam Broady celebrates his epic five-set win
Liam Broady celebrates his epic five-set win (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’m losing 45 points from last year, so I think I’ll probably drop back now to 150,” said Broady, who is yet to crack the top 100.

“But I’m just grateful to have made the third round of Wimbledon, to be honest. I’d play Wimbledon for no points and no prize money.”

Watson has been resurgent this week, reaching the third round at a slam for the first time in five years, and with the chance to finally make it further when she meets Kaja Juvan on Friday.

“I’m pretty relaxed about it right now,” said Watson. “I’ve been here before. I’m just taking it step by step, match by match.

Heather Watson wasted little time finishing her second-round match on Thursday
Heather Watson wasted little time finishing her second-round match on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA)

“I feel, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve been on the tour many years now, my highs aren’t as high, but my lows aren’t as low.”

Broady will take on 19th seed Alex De Minaur, who won a fierce four-set battle on Court One against 20-year-old British player Jack Draper to join girlfriend Boulter in the third round.

Draper won the first set but ultimately was unable to match the physicality of De Minaur in a 5-7 7-6 (0) 6-2 6-3 defeat.

Harriet Dart also claimed the first set against eighth seed Jessica Pegula but lost out 4-6 6-3 6-1 while debutant Alastair Gray was beaten 6-3 7-6 (3) 6-3 by 11th seed Taylor Fritz.

