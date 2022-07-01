Wimbledon day five: Norrie and Watson look to continue British progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day five: Norrie and Watson look to continue British progress

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 4:32 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:58 am
Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson will attempt to reach round four at Wimbledon on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)
Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson will look to keep the British momentum going on day five when they attempt to take steps into the unknown.

Ninth seed Norrie will be last on Centre Court against Steve Johnson while Watson opens up Court One with a clash against Kaja Juvan.

The British duo will each aim to secure a maiden appearance in the fourth round at a grand slam in between Novak Djokovic’s latest challenge on his way to defending his All England Club title.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Friday’s action.

Order of play

Brit watch

TENNIS Wimbledon
British players in 2022 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)

Murray x Williams II

Andy Murray’s doubles partnership with Serena Williams captured the imagination at the 2019 Wimbledon and while they made the second week, an exit in the round of 16 was not a huge surprise.

Three years later and their respective siblings are set to link up. Jamie Murray and Venus Williams have joined forces for the mixed doubles competition and are expected to begin their campaign on Friday evening against Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus.

Match of the day

There is a 17-year age difference between Jannik Sinner and John Isner, who will meet on Friday for a place in the fourth round.

Both have the potential to go deep at Wimbledon and could produce a cracker on Court Two.

Earlier in the day, former SW19 champion Angelique Kerber will take on 24th seed Elise Mertens in another intriguing encounter.

Weather

