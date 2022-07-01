On this day in 2010: Roy Hodgson confirmed as new manager of Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

On this day in 2010: Roy Hodgson confirmed as new manager of Liverpool

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 6:02 am
Roy Hodgson was named Liverpool manager on this day in 2010 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Roy Hodgson was named Liverpool manager on this day in 2010 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Roy Hodgson was confirmed as the new manager of Liverpool on a three-year contract on this day in 2010.

The then 62-year-old signed a deal to replace Rafael Benitez who left the club by mutual consent after six years at Anfield.

Hodgson guided Fulham to the Europa League final before trading west London for Merseyside, but his stay with Liverpool was short lived.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Anfield
Roy Hodgson only managed seven wins from 20 league games (Peter Byrne/PA)

He only managed seven wins from 20 Premier League matches before leaving the club by mutual consent in January 2011.

After his exit, Hodgson admitted that the job was one of the most testing in his entire career.

He said: “I have found the last few months some of the most challenging of my career.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers – Anfield
Hodgson’s stay at Anfield lasted just eight months (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I am very sad not to have been able to put my stamp on the squad, to be given the time to bring new players into the club in this transfer window and to have been able to be part of the rebuilding process at Liverpool.”

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish replaced Hodgson and won the League Cup on penalties against Cardiff in 2012.

