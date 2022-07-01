Kenny Shiels not making predictions about Northern Ireland’s Euro 2022 prospects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kenny Shiels not making predictions about Northern Ireland’s Euro 2022 prospects

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 12:02 pm
Kenny Shiels has led Northern Ireland Women to their first major tournament (Liam McBurney/PA)
Manager Kenny Shiels is eager to avoid making bold proclamations as he prepares Northern Ireland women’s team for their first major tournament after seeing men’s counterpart Ian Baraclough recently come unstuck.

Northern Ireland, ranked 47th in the world, have been drawn in Group A for the Women’s European Championship, alongside formidable opposition in Norway, Austria and hosts England.

Baraclough was left red-faced earlier this summer after publicly targeting four wins from as many Nations League games and subsequently drawing twice with Cyprus and losing to Greece and Kosovo.

Shiels has declared his side “massive underdogs” going into the Euro 2022 but stopped short of revealing what he would deem a success.

“The girls know the language that we speak in the dressing rooms about what we want to do and how we are going to do it,” he said.

“I would relate this to Ian Baraclough, who was asked the question about the Nations League games and he expected to win all of the games.

“He didn’t say it like that, he wasn’t arrogant by any stretch. He said, which is logical, that he didn’t see any reason why the team couldn’t win all four matches and that sent out a message of motivation to his players.

“Some people took arrogance from that, but I think he was totally right to say it.

“I’m not going to say that we should win all three matches in the group.

“I can’t predict that we are going to beat any of these teams – I can’t predict that, that’s not possible.”

Northern Ireland play all three of their group games at St Mary’s.

They begin on Thursday against Norway before meeting Austria four days later and finishing by taking on England on July 15.

Shiels’ team, who qualified by defeating Ukraine in the play-offs, are comfortably the lowest-ranked team in the competition as the only side placed outside the top 30.

They have gone five games without a win following last week’s 4-1 friendly loss to Belgium.

The 66-year-old Shiels wants his players to perform with freedom and keep things in perspective.

He said: “Are we ever going to be as good as those upper echelons of Europe? It’s a big ask.

“But we’re going to try and get there with more participation, with a lot of work going on underneath.

“It hasn’t been a bad period for us. We’ve just been beaten by a team (Belgium) that were miles better than us in terms of where they’re at.

“I think there’s a lot of freedom with our girls under how we’ve worked with them and it’s up to myself and my staff to make sure they’re not worried about losing a football match when they maybe have a relative who’s dying of cancer.

“We try to de-stress them and we talk about how unimportant football is in terms of people’s lives.

“We try to let them know and understand that they should feel proud to represent their country at this level.”

