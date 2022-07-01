Krunal Pandya to join Warwickshire for Royal London Cup campaign By Press Association July 1, 2022, 1:40 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Warwickshire have signed India all-rounder Krunal Pandya for their Royal London Cup campaign. Krunal, a left-arm spin bowler and big-hitting batter, has represented his country in 19 Twenty20s and five one-day internationals, and is a regular in the Indian Premier League. The 31-year-old, whose younger brother is India international Hardik, said: “I’m really excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history club as Warwickshire. “Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can’t wait to call it my home. I hope I can play my part in a success 50-over campaign with the club.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Harry Brook named in England’s squads for Twenty20 and ODI series against India Cricket: Stoneywood Dyce’s Jon Grant relishing challenge of big-hitting Forfarshire Workload of bowlers could be a game-changer, reveals Ben Stokes Q&A: Is Jos Buttler the right man for England white-ball captaincy?