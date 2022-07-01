Hull sign Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hull have announced the signing of Ozan Tufan from Turkish side Fenerbahce, subject to obtaining a work permit.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who has played for Turkey on 65 occasions and scored nine times, has signed a three-year contract which includes a club option of a further 12 months.

He played a handful of games for Watford in the first half of last season but returned to his parent club, with whom he made nearly 200 appearances in all competitions after joining seven years ago.

Tufan is now set to become the first Turkish player to represent the Tigers.