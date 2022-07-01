Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi makes permanent Marseille switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi makes permanent Marseille switch

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 4:20 pm
Matteo Guendouzi leaves Arsenal after making 82 appearances for the club. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Matteo Guendouzi leaves Arsenal after making 82 appearances for the club. (Martin Rickett/PA)

France international midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has completed his move to Marseille, Arsenal have announced.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at the Stade Velodrome and, as part of that deal, Marseille had the option to make the move permanent this summer.

The move already appeared to have been confirmed by the Ligue 1 side, who included Guendouzi in a social media video advertising their new kit.

Arsenal officially announced the transfer on Friday afternoon with a short statement on their website, while the PA news agency understands the move has netted Arsenal £11million as well as significant add-ons.

Guendouzi joined the Gunners in 2018 and was initially a hit at the Emirates Stadium before falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

He spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Hertha Berlin before returning to his homeland to link up with Marseille last summer.

Featuring in every league game, Guendouzi helped Marseille finish second to Paris St Germain in Ligue 1 – the club where he began his career.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to sign for Arsenal this summer.
Gabriel Jesus is expected to sign for Arsenal this summer. (Mike Egerton/PA)

He follows compatriot Alexandre Lacazette in trading north London for France this summer after the striker rejoined Lyon.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have added to their ranks with the signings of goalkeeper Matt Turner and attacking pair Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira, while a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is expected to be announced over the weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]