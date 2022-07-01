Crystal Palace sign goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on four-year deal By Press Association July 1, 2022, 3:40 pm Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Crystal Palace on a four-year contract (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crystal Palace have announced the signing of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a four-year contract. The 29-year-old makes the move to Selhurst Park after his contract with Championship side West Brom expired. Johnstone, who started his career at Manchester United and has played three times for England, said: “I’m really excited to be here at Crystal Palace. “It’s a great club with fantastic facilities and brilliant supporters. I can’t wait to get started.” Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “Sam is a player that we have admired for some time, and we are extremely pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace. “His extensive experience at club and international level, alongside his outstanding ability, will add even greater depth to our goalkeeping unit.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Preston sign goalkeeper David Cornell on two-year deal Crystal Palace swoop for teenage Derby winger Malcolm Ebiowei On this day in 2017: Frank De Boer appointed Crystal Palace manager Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos signs pre-contract agreement to join Aberdeen