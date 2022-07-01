Tsitsipas fancies a snog and Salah signs new deal – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 1.

Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas was brushing up on the local lingo.

Serena Williams was keeping busy away from the court after her first-round exit.

Liam Broady’s celebration earned him a new fan.

🤣🤣🙌🏻🙌🏻 what a guy! Can’t wait for tomorrow!! You got all our support bro!! Cammmmmm on sannnn 💙🎾 https://t.co/jguctFP43e — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 1, 2022

Katie Boulter also had football on her mind, representing England ahead of Euro 2022.

Football

Big news from Liverpool.

July 1 also meant new signings could become official.

✨✍️ #JotaAnnounced! #CelticFC is 𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙙 to announce the permanent signing of Jota from Benfica. Welcome home, Jota! 🇵🇹🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 1, 2022

We are pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno on a three-year deal 🧤 Welcome to City, Stefan! 💙 Read more ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 1, 2022

Richarlison said goodbye.

It's very difficult to say goodbye to a place that has become my home; fans who welcomed as if I were one of them; and a club that treated me kindly and helped me develop my sense of community and empathy. Neighter all the love I have is enough to thank you. Love you!💙🥺 pic.twitter.com/8V7Wvgdoer — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) July 1, 2022

Manchester City celebrated the anniversaries of previous deals.

#OnThisDay five years ago, we signed Ederson! 🧤 Take a look back at some of his top saves ⛔️#ManCity pic.twitter.com/lv75PpDsRg — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 1, 2022

A new ‘do for Allan Saint-Maximin?

Top bombing.

A story in four parts. pic.twitter.com/rjnye9jzLG — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 1, 2022

The Lionesses celebrated.

Hearts paid tribute to their war heroes.

On the 1st July 1916 four @jamtarts players who were members of 16th Battalion Royal Scots were killed in action on the first day of the Battle of the Somme. Duncan CurrieErnest EllisJimmy Hawthorn (played in 1899)Harry Wattie Rest in Peace Boys pic.twitter.com/17tz8MxiVs — Hearts Heritage (@Hearts_Heritage) July 1, 2022

Lest we forget ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BYbjBLUApz — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) July 1, 2022

New threads.

Bird is the word.

Striker day.

Happy B̶i̶r̶t̶h̶ Strikerday! Today we celebrate the birthday of two legends. Happy birthday @PatrickKluivert and @RvN1776! ✨ pic.twitter.com/9J1FM7fTGu — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) July 1, 2022

Cricket

England newcomer Issy Wong reflected on a special moment.

It doesn’t get much more special than receiving you’re first England cap from your childhood hero. @KBrunt26 thank you for inspiring me to play the game in the same way you have ❤️ https://t.co/GEjg269KHI — Issy Wong (@Wongi95) July 1, 2022

India duo Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja earned plaudits.

Simply awesome @RishabhPant17!Well done.👏 Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9ACuhVlGTT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2022

Nathan Lyon scored a top-10 hit.