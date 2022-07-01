Josh Taylor gives up second title as Jack Catterall rematch speculation grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Josh Taylor gives up second title as Jack Catterall rematch speculation grows

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 9:40 pm
Jack Catterall, left, lost a hotly-disputed split decision to Josh Taylor earlier this year (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jack Catterall, left, lost a hotly-disputed split decision to Josh Taylor earlier this year (Steve Welsh/PA)

Josh Taylor has vacated another of his world light-welterweight titles, seemingly paving the way for a rematch against British rival Jack Catterall.

Taylor overcame his mandatory challenger in Glasgow in February this year following a hotly-disputed split decision and there has been a clamour for a return bout.

Having already forfeited his WBA belt, the 31-year-old Scot has now given up the WBC crown as the sanctioning body ordered Jose Carlos Ramirez to fight Jose Zepeda for the vacant strap.

Taylor, who has indicated his preference for a second contest against England’s Catterall, had been due to take on Zepeda but the Prestonpans fighter revealed his upcoming nuptials have led to a rethink.

“At this moment I would not be able to commit to this defence so soon after getting married,” he said on Twitter.

“I hope to be able to compete for a WBC title again in the future when the time is right. I wish all the best to Zepeda and Ramirez in competing for this title.”

Taylor remains the IBF and WBO champion, having apparently decided to remain at 140lbs rather than move up to welterweight, as he had originally planned to do in the aftermath of his win over Catterall.

The WBC said on Twitter it “regrets having lost so much time and having mandatory contender Jose Zepeda frozen as well as other fighters in the division” before adding: “We wish Josh Taylor success in his future inside and outside the ring.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal