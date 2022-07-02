Wimbledon day six: Rafael Nadal back on court and more chances for home success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day six: Rafael Nadal back on court and more chances for home success

By Press Association
July 2, 2022, 4:32 am
Rafael Nadal will be in third round action at Wimbledon on Saturday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rafael Nadal will be in third round action at Wimbledon on Saturday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liam Broady and Katie Boulter will look to continue the British momentum on day six at Wimbledon while Rafael Nadal attempts to stay on course for a calendar grand slam.

Coco Gauff and former SW19 champion Petra Kvitova will be in Centre Court action while next door on Court One, Iga Swiatek will look to take her winning streak into a 38th match.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s action.

Order of play

Brit watch

TENNIS Wimbledon
British players in 2022 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)

Match of the day

Day six will see a number of intriguing clashes at the Championships and the opener on Centre Court promises to be special.

Teenager Coco Gauff will go up against fellow American Amanda Anisimova in a repeat of the 2017 US Open girls’ final. Anisimova, the 20th seed, won 6-0 6-2 on that day and with both youngsters predicted for bright futures, it could be a battle between two soon-to-be grand slam champions.

Later in the evening next door on Court One, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas do battle in a mouth-watering tie.

Look out for the under-arm serve!

Andy Murray sprung a surprise in his first-round win over James Duckworth with an under-arm serve. The much-debated shot has been a regular in the locker of Kyrgios for years and, true to form, he used one during a five-set win over British hopeful Paul Jubb on Tuesday.

But both of them were outdone on the fifth day of the Championships by Alexander Bublik. During his third-round tie with Frances Tiafoe the Kazakhstani unbelievably chucked in six underarm serves in one game!

Kyrgios was quick to comment but wrote on Twitter:  “I love it, it’s different. But if it was me, I would be accused of tanking and get fined a minimum of 15 thousand pounds.”

Weather

