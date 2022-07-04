Aston Villa’s ambition convinced Ashley Young to agree contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aston Villa winger Ashley Young admits the ambition of the club and manager Steven Gerrard convinced him to sign a contract extension.

Young, who rejoined Villa on an initial one-year deal last summer, turns 37 this week but has extended his stay by a further 12 months.

“It was the ambition of the club, the manager, the staff and the players as well,” he told avfc.co.uk.

“I got to know the staff and the players really well last season, and I wasn’t ready to go into retirement just yet.

“When I spoke to the manager towards the end of the season, he told me what he thought about me and that he wanted me to stay.

“He was a massive factor.”

Meanwhile, winger Trezeguet has completed a permanent transfer to Trabzonspor for a reported fee of £4.25million.

The 27-year-old, who joined from another Turkish club Kasimpasa in 2019, scored nine goals in 64 appearances, but after a long-term injury absence in 2021 the Egypt international went out on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir in February this year.