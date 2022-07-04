‘Top target’ Joao Palhinha completes move to Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Top target’ Joao Palhinha completes move to Fulham

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:47 am
Joao Palhinha (right) brings European experience from his time with Sporting Lisbon (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Joao Palhinha (right) brings European experience from his time with Sporting Lisbon (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Fulham have completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon.

Palhinha, 26, is the first new arrival of the summer for the Cottagers, who won promotion back to the Premier League last season.

The Portugal international has agreed a five-year deal, with the club holding the option for an additional 12 months, and joins for a reported £17million fee.

“I’m very glad to be here. It’s a big opportunity for me, for my career, to play in what is – in my opinion – the best league in the world,” Palhinha said in an interview with FFCtv.

“I’ve signed with a great club. The club wanted me, and I chose the club, so I promise the fans that I will do my best, and I hope we can win so many things in this season.”

Cottagers vice-chairman Tony Khan said: “Joao Palhinha has excelled in Portugal playing both club and international football. He’s been one of our top targets in this window.

Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha (left)
Joao Palhinha (left) played for Portugal at Euro 2020 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“While there were other prominent clubs aiming to secure his signature, we’re thrilled that Joao chose to come here and that he wants to play for Fulham under our great coach Marco Silva.

“We believe that Joao will be a valuable addition to strengthen the squad to compete this season in the Premier League.”

Fulham have also been linked with Israeli forward Manor Solomon, whose future at Shakthar Donetsk remains unclear.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal