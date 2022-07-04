Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:49 am
Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu crashes at the start of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Tim Goode/PA).
Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu crashes at the start of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Tim Goode/PA).

The British Grand Prix was red-flagged on the first lap after Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo was launched upside down.

Chinese rookie Zhou was removed from his car and taken away on a stretcher.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon were also caught up in the alarming accident at Silverstone.

Russell was quickly out of his car after the incident.

A spokesperson for Formula One’s governing body said: “The FIA advises that following the start of the race, emergency crews were immediately in attendance and the drivers of car 23 (Albon) and car 24 (Zhou) have been taken to the medical centre.

“Both drivers were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre. Further updates will be given in due course.”

Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou crashes on the first lap of the British Grand Prix
Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu crashes on the first lap of the British Grand Prix (Frank Augstein/AP).

Meanwhile, pictures also emerged on social media of protestors storming the Northamptonshire circuit on the opening lap.

The FIA added: “We also confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal