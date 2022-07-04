In pictures: Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court with past champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

In pictures: Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court with past champions

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:49 am
Former Wimbledon champions line up on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)
Former Wimbledon champions line up on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Wimbledon marked 100 years of Centre Court with a special celebration on Sunday.

Close to 30 past singles champions, including Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Roger Federer, made appearances while there was a singing cameo from Sir Cliff Richard.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best pictures from the occasion.

Sue Barker and John McEnroe presented the ceremony
The retiring Sue Barker and three-time men’s champion John McEnroe presented the ceremony (John Walton/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard rolled back the years by singing 'Summer Holiday' (
Sir Cliff Richard rolled back the years by singing ‘Summer Holiday’ (John Walton/PA)
Laura Robson , XXXX and Eden Silva (left to right) had a close-up view of the performance
Pam Shriver, Laura Robson, Asia Muhammad, Eden Silva and Mike Bryan had a close-up view of the performance (John Walton/PA)
Tim Henman made an appearance
Tim Henman made an appearance (John Walton/PA)
Pat Cash (left), Conchita Martinez (centre) and Martina Hingis were among the former champions introduced to the crowd
Pat Cash, left, Conchita Martinez, centre, and Martina Hingis were among the former champions introduced to the crowd (John Walton/PA)
Bjorn Borg, centre, was introduced to the crowd by his great former rival John McEnroe
Bjorn Borg, centre, was introduced to the crowd by his great former rival McEnroe (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray, left, received a loud ovation while the reception for the controversial Margaret Court, right, was not as effusive as the others
Andy Murray, left, received a loud ovation while the reception for the controversial Margaret Court, right, was not as effusive as the others (John Walton/PA)
Lleyton Hewitt, Rod Laver, Venus Williams, Marion Bartoli, Billie Jean King and Angelique Kerber
Lleyton Hewitt, Rod Laver, Venus Williams, Marion Bartoli, Billie Jean King and Angelique Kerber (John Walton/PA)
Roger Federer appeared to get the loudest ovation as he stepped out on Centre Court again
Roger Federer appeared to get the loudest ovation as he stepped out on Centre Court again (John Walton/PA)
Just the 17 men's singles titles between the trio of Novak Djokovic (left), Roger Federer and John McEnroe
Just the 17 men’s singles titles between the trio of Novak Djokovic (left), Roger Federer and John McEnroe (John Walton/PA)
Sue Barker was also given a huge round of applause by Centre Court
Sue Barker was also given a huge round of applause by Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal