Silverstone protesters remain in custody after ‘irresponsible’ track invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Silverstone protesters remain in custody after ‘irresponsible’ track invasion

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:58 am
Protesters stormed the track on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix (Helena Hicks/PA)
Protesters stormed the track on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix (Helena Hicks/PA)

The protesters who stormed Sunday’s British Grand Prix remain in police custody after Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali labelled their actions as “dangerous and irresponsible”.

Five men, aged between 21 and 46, and two women, 20 and 44, were arrested after the terrifying track invasion on the opening lap at Silverstone.

Although the incident was not shown on F1’s global television feed, eyewitness footage emerged of five people – understood to be representing climate activist group, Just Stop Oil – entering the circuit at the high-speed Wellington Straight. They then sat down on the tarmac.

The opening lap of the British Grand Prix was targeted by protestors (Helena Hicks/PA Media)
The opening lap of the British Grand Prix was targeted by protesters (Helena Hicks/PA)

The race had just been suspended following Zhou Guanyu’s horror first-corner crash, but a number of drivers sped by the quintet as they returned to the pits. The protesters were swiftly dragged away by marshals.

In his post-race press conference, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton defended the activists.

He said: “Big up those guys. Big up the protesters.

“I love that people are fighting for the planet and we need more people like them.”

Later on Instagram, the 37-year-old wrote: “As we’ve seen today, this is a dangerous sport.

Lewis Hamilton defended the protestors in his post-race press conference
Lewis Hamilton defended the protesters in his post-race press conference (Tim Goode/PA)

“I wasn’t aware of the protests today, and while I’ll always support those standing up for what they believe in, it must be done safely.

“Please don’t jump on to our race circuits to protest, we don’t want to put you in harm’s way.”

F1 bosses and Silverstone officials had been alerted to a protest plot in the days leading up to the race by Northamptonshire Police. It remains unclear how the protesters managed to breach security lines.

F1 CEO Domenicali said: “Everyone has the right to speak out on issues, but no one has the right to put lives in danger.

“The actions of a small group of people were completely irresponsible and dangerous.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel also sympathised with the activists
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel also sympathised with the activists (Tim Goode/PA)

“We shouldn’t be complacent about the risk this posed to the safety of the drivers, marshals, fans and the individuals themselves.”

But four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, an environmental campaigner, expressed his sympathy towards the activists.

He said: “These people don’t act out of frustration, but they are desperate, and I very much sympathise with their fears and their anxieties which I think everybody who understands the size of the problem that’s drifting towards us can understand.

“I also see the other side. Marshals are trying to stop people from doing these kind of things, and you are putting them, and the drivers, at risk.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal