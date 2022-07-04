‘Hidden’ Asian talent gets chance to shine – PFA’s Riz Rehman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Hidden’ Asian talent gets chance to shine – PFA’s Riz Rehman

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 1:02 pm
Riz Rehman, of the Professional Footballers’ Association, says there is ‘hidden talent’ in Asian communities (James Chadwick/Surrey FA Handout)
Riz Rehman has welcomed the response to a Professional Footballers’ Association initiative to create support networks for Asian players in the domestic game.

Rehman, the PFA’s player inclusion executive, oversees the Asian Inclusion Mentoring Scheme (AIMS) project which is designed to encourage Asian youngsters as they attempt to make their way in the sport.

South Asians have been under-represented in English football, with 2020-21 Sport England data showing that players from those communities have struggled to make the professional level despite their participation numbers being aligned to all other ethnicities.

AIMS was officially launched in February 2021 after running as a pilot scheme, and practical sessions have been rolled out recently at Arsenal, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Cardiff. The next one at Manchester United is planned for August.

“The aim was to really sweep the country with talent and see what the interest is like,” Rehman told the PA news agency.

“There’s definitely hidden talent out there and the response has been very positive. Our work is showing that it needs to be done.

“We don’t need to keep having conversations and putting in strategies. We’ve done that, we’ve put it into action, and we’re already seeing success stories.

“We can put a strategy down and act on it, but the most important thing we’ve got on our side is the parents.

“Without the parents we don’t get a Zidane Iqbal at Manchester United, an Arjan Raikhy at Aston Villa or a Kamran Kandola at Wolves.”

United teenager Iqbal, a Mancunian of Iraqi and Pakistani heritage who made his Red Devils debut in December’s Champions League match against Young Boys, signed a new Old Trafford deal last month.

But the Sport England data shows that only 0.45 per cent of players of South Asian heritage are playing in the top four English divisions – just 16 individuals from a pool of 3,500 professionals.

Yet participation rates from South Asian communities across academic years three to 11 are aligned to all other ethnicities at around 30 per cent, with a playing population of around six per cent in these age groups.

It is evident clubs have failed to tap into this playing base, and Sunday’s session at Cardiff that was attended by dozens of Asian children showed that 56 per cent of those present do not play grass roots football.

Rehman said: “We’re saying to the clubs we know Asian kids are playing organised football.

“The clubs are saying Asian kids are going to mosques between five and seven, which clashes with our training time.

“Mosques have leagues, they have after-school activities. So can we create relationships with those mosques and different faith groups and pick up talent there?”

Cardiff, like the other clubs involved in the AIMS project, have a large Asian population on their doorstep and are keen to strengthen the bond between their Academy and the wider community.

Head of Academy David Hughes said: “Cardiff is a proudly multicultural city, and we’ve been looking at ways to ensure that there are opportunities for everybody.

“This is an excellent opportunity to use football and sport as a vehicle for inclusion.”

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Euro 2016 – Quarter Final – Stade Pierre Mauroy
Former Wales defender Neil Taylor has been among those mentoring the new generation of Asian players in English football (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Wales full-back Neil Taylor, Sunderland defender Danny Batth and Port Vale’s Mal Benning are among a group of current professionals with Asian heritage who have mentored young players, with the focus very much on their positive experiences in the game.

Rehman said: “This year we had four or five players signing their first professional contracts and that wasn’t happening before.

“But it takes 10-plus years to create a professional footballer and we need more numbers.

“By doing this now, I hope there is no AIMS programme in five or 10 years time and it’s just embedded in the clubs.”

