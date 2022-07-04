Wimbledon defends start times after Novak Djokovic criticised late finishes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon defends start times after Novak Djokovic criticised late finishes

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 1:33 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 2:45 pm
Novak Djokovic celebrates victory after his Gentlemen’s Singles fourth round match against Tim van Rijthoven during day seven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. (PA)
Wimbledon’s chief executive has defended the schedule after Novak Djokovic was critical about matches finishing late on the show courts.

The defending champion’s fourth-round match against Tim van Rijthoven on Sunday did not start until 8pm after the day’s start of play was pushed back due to Centre Court’s centenary celebrations at 1.30pm.

The top seed wrapped up a four-set victory over the Dutch wild card with just 21 minutes to spare before Wimbledon’s 11pm curfew.

Novak Djokovic was unhappy about his late-night finish
Novak Djokovic was unhappy about his late-night finish (Adam Davy/PA)

Afterwards, the 35-year-old claimed those who play the late matches are playing an “indoor tournament” with contests regularly finishing under the roof, and “most of the players would probably agree that we would all want the start of the match on Centre Court pushed earlier”.

Addressing the comments on Monday, the All England Club’s chief executive Sally Bolton defended Wimbledon’s scheduling.

“The reality of running a tennis event is that once you start the day, you have no idea when the day is going to finish,” she said.

“So matches are long, short – so it’s pretty unpredictable and when we look at the scheduling we think as much as we can about what the day is going to look like, but ultimately once the players walk on to court we don’t have any control over how long matches run for.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day One – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Aerial view across the grounds at night with play continuing on Centre Court and No.1 Court under the closed roofs on day one of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday June 28, 2021.

“So yes, we have seen some matches go late this year and we think about that in the scheduling process, but we are certainly not moving to night sessions and we are not seeking to have players playing late.

“But of course other grand slams, they are playing far later into the evening – it’s not a particularly unusual occurrence for players at grand slams.

“I think it’s understandable that players are providing feedback on the experience that they’re having at the Championships and of course we take account of all of that as we think about the way in which we plan our days.

“There haven’t been significant changes to the schedule, we will always take account of the feedback we receive and look at what we do.”

Novak Djokovic finished his fourth-round match under the roof
Novak Djokovic finished his fourth-round match under the roof (Adam Davy/PA)

Since last year, matches on Centre Court have started at a later time of 1.30pm, 30 minutes after play begins on Court One, and there has been a 20-minute break between matches.

Bolton said: “The start time has not been pushed back significantly – it’s effectively half an hour.

“As I say, we will, as we always do, consider all the things we have learned about the Championships this year as we evolve it for the future.”

Asked why the start time was pushed back, she said: “We wanted to provide the ability to experience the whole of the Championships.

“So when we had matches running back to back, it’s unreasonable to expect people to arrive here at even one o’clock and sit through a day’s play right through until 11 in the evening.

“So putting those gaps in and starting when we did enable our guests to enjoy the full Wimbledon experience and have breaks off court.”

Her comments come after Djokovic pointedly thanked the crowd and fellow six-time singles champion Billie Jean King for seeing the match through on Sunday.

“Thanks for staying for this late finish to watch tennis. Thank you Billie Jean for staying, I know it’s been a long day,” he said.

“I don’t know if there was a curfew. There is? Phew! I am lucky, thank God.

“I remember playing a match over two days with (Rafael) Nadal a few years ago, in the semi-final. It’s never very pleasant.”

