What is the ‘halo’ safety device that Zhou Guanyu says saved him at British GP?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

What is the ‘halo’ safety device that Zhou Guanyu says saved him at British GP?

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 1:33 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 1:58 pm
Zhou Guanyu was involved in a major crash at the British Grand Prix (Tim Goode/PA)
Zhou Guanyu was involved in a major crash at the British Grand Prix (Tim Goode/PA)

Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu credited the ‘halo’ for keeping him alive following his harrowing first-corner crash at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the Formula One’s cockpit protection device.

What is the ‘halo’?

AUTO British
PA Graphics.

A three-pronged titanium safety device which sits above the driver’s head. It is covered with carbon fibre and weighs seven kilograms.

The halo’s job is to absorb a huge impact and to protect the driver from severe head trauma. Remarkably, it can take the weight of a London double decker bus.

When was it introduced?

The FIA accelerated its safety programme following the deaths of Henry Surtees in a Formula Two race in 2009 and Justin Wilson at an IndyCar event in 2015. Both drivers were killed after being struck on the head by debris from other cars.

The halo was first trialled in F1 in 2016 before it became mandatory in the sport two years later.

Did it face opposition?

Lewis Hamilton was initially opposed to the halo
Lewis Hamilton was initially opposed to the halo (Tim Goode/PA)

Yes. A number of high-profile figures within the sport were against it, largely on aesthetic grounds. In 2016, Lewis Hamilton described the halo as the “worst looking modification in Formula One history” and said he would not use it on his car if it was enforced.

At his team’s car launch in 2018, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: “I’m not impressed with the whole thing and if you give me a chainsaw I would take it off.”

But has it worked?

After Zhou emerged unscathed from his terrifying ordeal at Silverstone, the halo has now been credited with saving as many as four F1 drivers.

Charles Leclerc walked away from a first-corner collision at the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix which saw Fernando Alonso’s McLaren land on his Sauber.

The halo was also lauded for protecting Romain Grosjean in his fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, while Hamilton avoided injury when Max Verstappen’s Red Bull sat on top of his Mercedes at last year’s race in Monza. Speaking afterwards, Hamilton said: “Thank God for the halo which saved me, and saved my neck.”

In the hours after Zhou’s accident, former FIA president Jean Todt tweeted: “Glad I followed my convictions in imposing the halo, despite a strong opposition.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]