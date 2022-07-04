Liam Cooper: Leeds are embarking on a new era under Jesse Marsch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Cooper: Leeds are embarking on a new era under Jesse Marsch

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 2:13 pm
Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is approaching the new season with plenty of optimism (Jon Super/PA)
Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is approaching the new season with plenty of optimism (Jon Super/PA)

Leeds captain Liam Cooper feels the club are embarking on a new era as they prepare for their third season in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch completed his fourth summer signing with the arrival of teenage midfielder Darko Gyabi on Monday, shortly after confirming Kalvin Phillips had completed his switch to Manchester City.

Raphinha remains hopeful of sealing a move to Barcelona, while Marsch wants to add three more players to his squad following the earlier arrivals of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca.

Cooper, among the club’s international players who reported back for pre-season testing at Leeds Beckett University, said: “It does (feel like a new era) yes.

“You could say the club’s going to rebuild. I think Jesse has got his own ideas.

“Jesse’s come in and he does like to play the 4-2-2-2 and it does work for us, maybe we didn’t have the right players at times to do that, but he’s brought in top quality players.

“Jesse’s brilliant at what he does and is a great coach and I’m sure he’ll drill those ideas into us and come the start of the season we’ll know exactly what we’re going to do.

“He’ll be the first to tell you we didn’t quite produce what he wanted at the end of last season, but I think that was a result of the situation we were in.”

Scotland defender Cooper posted a good luck message to Phillips on Twitter after his £45million move to City was finalised, but insisted it was time to look forward after last season’s relegation scare.

“Our self-belief took a knock at times last season,” Cooper said. “You always question yourself and it was difficult. It was a stressful season, but that’s gone now.

“We’ve got to be optimistic now and we’ve got to go and aim as high as we can.

“I think, going off our first season, obviously last season was a struggle, it was difficult, but our first season we finished ninth and I think we’ve definitely got to aim for top half.”

Raphinha is holding out for his dream move to Barca after Chelsea were reported to have had a £60m offer for the Brazil winger accepted.

The cash-strapped Spanish giants have yet to raise sufficient funds, but if Raphinha does leave Elland Road, Leeds aim to draft in three more new players.

The PA news agency understands two deals could be completed before Leeds head to Australia on Sunday for a three-game mini tour.

Holding midfielders Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) and Mohamed Camara (RB Salzburg) are both on the Whites’ list of targets, together with Brugge striker Charles De Ketelaere.

Leeds kickstart their pre-season fixture programme at York on Thursday night and then head Down Under, where they will play Brisbane Roar (July 14), Aston Villa (July 17) and Crystal Palace (July 22).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal