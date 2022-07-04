Callum McGregor pleased to see key duo return and new faces in Celtic squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum McGregor pleased to see key duo return and new faces in Celtic squad

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 4:07 pm
Callum McGregor is excited by Celtic’s summer business (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic captain Callum McGregor hailed the club’s early summer transfer business as he prepared for their pre-season bonding session in Austria.

The Scottish champions jetted off with two of their key title-winning squad, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota, signed on permanent deals following impressive loan campaigns.

Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei and former Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist have also bolstered Ange Postecoglou’s squad ahead of a season in which Celtic return to the Champions League group stages following a four-year absence.

McGregor told Celtic TV: “I know the manager was really keen on getting the boys here from last year and having spoken to them over the summer, they were desperate to come back. It’s a huge club and the boys are buzzing to be part of it.

“The club have done their business early and hopefully we can add one or two more faces as well, which would be great.”

Celtic take on Wiener Viktoria on Wednesday before facing Rapid Vienna three days later and Banik Ostrava the following Wednesday.

McGregor said: “It’s an exciting feeling coming back for the new season. We have got some big signings in early doors as well, which is great, good for the group, some new faces as well.

“We are really looking forward to the pre-season trip to Austria. It gives us the chance to go to a remote location and get some really good work done. It lets the lads live with each other for 10-11 days and start to bond and be together.

“Pre-season is a really vital time of the season. You are getting your football fitness in, the manager has got a chance to work with you tactically, individually and with the group as well, what he wants from the team and the intensity he wants us to play with.

“This season we have to go again and reach another level. That’s the challenge for the players and I’m sure the manager will be setting that challenge as well.”

