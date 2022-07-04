Preston sign former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Preston sign former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 5:26 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 6:13 pm
Former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has joined Sky Bet Championship Preston/PA)

Former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has signed a one-year deal with Sky Bet Championship side Preston.

The 22-year-old, whose contract at Anfield expired this summer, has enjoyed a successful trial with the Lilywhites, who have an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months, during the first week of pre-season under manager Ryan Lowe.

Woodburn, who has had loan spells at Sheffield United, Oxford, Blackpool and Hearts, told the club’s official website: “I’m very excited for the deal to be done. I’ve been on trial for a week now and things have gone pretty well, so I’m buzzing to get started as a Preston player.

“Obviously when I got called and told I could come and train, I was buzzing. I wanted to show the gaffer what I could do, luckily I’ve earned a contract out of it.

“He’s tried to get me at his older clubs a few times and unfortunately things haven’t worked out there, but now we can work together and I’m a fan of how he plays football, so I’m really excited to get going.”

Woodburn was handed a senior debut by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a 17-year-old against Sunderland in November 2016 and, three days later, became the club’s youngest ever goalscorer.

He also became the second youngest player to find the back of the net for Wales when he struck in a World Cup qualifier against Austria in September 2017.

Lowe said: “Ben’s someone I’ve taken a real interest in over the past few years since he burst on to the scene at Liverpool at a young age.

“He’s a fantastic lad with a fantastic talent who’s had it up and down over the past few years, but we feel that at the tender age of 22, we can develop him into a top player for Preston North End.

“We’ve only had him with us for a week but you can see the quality he’s got. He’s a good footballer with a good footballing brain and he’s a good acquisition for us.”

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady has also signed a one-year contract at Deepdale after a trial.

The 30-year-old former Manchester United trainee, who has also played for Hull, Norwich and Burnley, made seven appearances for Bournemouth last season as they secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Lowe said: “He’s an unbelievable talent and we feel it’s a big acquisition to get someone who’s played in the Premier League for large parts of his career.”

