Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie carries British hopes

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 4:31 am
Cameron Norrie will attempt to reach a first ever grand-slam semi-final on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie will carry the hopes of the nation on Tuesday when he walks out to play David Goffin for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The British number one’s clash will take place on Court One, with the defending champion Novak Djokovic given the privilege of the men’s quarter-final slot on Centre Court.

Third seed Ons Jabeur is also in action on the women’s side of the draw.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day nine of the Championships.

Order of Play

Brit watch

TENNIS Wimbledon
British players in 2022 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)

Match of the Day

If Jannik Sinner versus Carlos Alcaraz in round four provided a glimpse into the future, the Italian’s last-eight meeting with Djokovic may show how long the old guard have left at the top table of men’s tennis.

Djokovic, who is still in the hunt to finish as the most successful male player in the sport, beat the 20-year-old last year in Monto Carlo but will face a different animal this time.

The Serbian will always be the favourite in such a contest, however, one day the new generation will take over and Sinner will believe his moment is now.

Past champions return (again!)

A number of champions were present for Sunday’s centenary celebrations on Centre Court and several will pull on their white outfits again to take part in the invitation doubles on Tuesday.

There is a men, women and mixed category where ex-Wimbledon singles champions Martina Hingis, Goran Ivanisevic and Marion Bartoli will aim to lift silverware one last time at the All England Club.

Former British players Laura Robson, Greg Rusedski and Anne Keothavong will also be in action.

Weather

