Home Sport

Football rumours: Armando Broja chased by West Ham and Everton

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 7:22 am
What the papers say

Everton and West Ham are both chasing Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old Albania international is valued at £30million and has impressed on loan at Southampton, but Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wants a pre-season assessment before moving in any particular direction.

In addition to rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with Chelsea, The Independent says the 37-year-old star forward may be willing to take a significant pay cut to secure his exit from Manchester United, where he is reportedly paid more than £500,000 a week.

On incomings at Old Trafford, the Daily Mirror reports the club is ready to land 24-year-old Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez for a package worth £39.6m. United have been outbidding Arsenal for Martinez, with the Gunners now under pressure to increase their latest offer of £34m for the Argentina international.

Chelsea v Ajax – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez is being chased by Premier League clubs (John Walton/PA)

And Leeds are closing in on 23-year-old Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra, according to the Daily Express. The paper writes the Colombia forward has been given permission to discuss a transfer after he was left out of the squad for pre-season training.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Raheem Sterling: Sky Sports reports that Chelsea are in advanced talks with Manchester City for the 27-year-old England forward.

Memphis Depay: Sport writes that Tottenham have made an enquiry for the 28-year-old Barcelona and Netherlands forward.

